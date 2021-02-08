COVID-19 latest: Case transferred to ICU as genomic testing reveals Holiday Inn worker has UK strain

Image: 9News

A returned traveller with COVID-19 has been transferred from one of Victoria’s quarantine hotels to hospital, where they are now in intensive care.

Premier Daniel Andews says the quarantine guest contracted COVID-19 overseas.

Genomic testing has revealed the Holiday Inn worker with COVID-19 has the UK variant of the virus.

Eight primary close contacts of the worker have been identified.

All are isolating and have been tested for coronavirus. No test results for the close contacts have yet been received.

Additionally, 136 work contacts of the worker are also isolating.