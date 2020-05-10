Latest COVID-19 numbers: Police assaulted as conspiracy theorists converge

The Cedar Meats cluster appears to be coming under control, with only one new case connected to the outbreak in the past 24 hours.

There was still another nine cases detected in Victoria yesterday; one case was a returned traveller and the other eight are still under investigation.

The Cedar Meats case takes the total number of coronavirus cases from that cluster to 76.

In announcing those figures, Health Minister Jenny Mikakos revealed more than 150,000 tests had been conducted as part of Victoria’s testing blitz, which had uncovered 20 cases.

I’ve been known to criticize Chairman Dan but we live in a federation . He is entitled to make decisions he considers in Victoria’s interests . Caution is sensible , even if it carries the whiff of arrogance . — Neil Mitchell (@3AWNeilMitchell) May 9, 2020

With NSW only recording two new cases today, it continues Victoria’s trend of dominating the national count of new daily cases.

Meanwhile, Ms Mikakos’s press conference was held against a backdrop of hundreds of conspiracy theorists gathering at the steps of Victoria’s parliament.

The protesters gathered under the guise of lifting restrictions but broke out in chants spruiking a range of radical fringe theories.

The demonstrators a demanding the arrest of Bill Gates. A speaker has displayed a dossier “proving” coronavirus is a conspiracy theory. They’re blaming the government and the media for the spread of misinformation. @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/Y7PhJZNDco — Lana Murphy (@LanaMurphy) May 10, 2020

Tensions have boiled over at Parliament House in Melbourne – this protestor is being apprehended while oher protestors are screaming at Victoria Police @theage pic.twitter.com/kCWCdDppEv — Rachael Dexter (@rachael_dexter) May 10, 2020

The protest was a clear breach of health orders, prompting police to step in.

Many protesters refused to disperse, and it’s alleged several protesters then turned violent against police.

Ten people were arrested and a police officer was taken to hospital with rib injuries.

Three of those arrested have been charged with assaulting a police officer.

Police intend to use footage from the protest to identify and fine potentially dozens of more.

FULL STATEMENT FROM VICTORIA POLICE

While Victoria Police respects the public’s right to protest, the health and safety of every Victorian needs to be our number one priority at this time.

Victoria Police made it very clear that if a planned protest was to proceed today, it would be in direct contravention of the Chief Health Officer’s current directives.

At the protest on Spring Street today, police arrested 10 people, including two organisers of the event. OC spray was deployed during an arrest of one individual.

The majority of those arrested were for failing to comply with the Chief Health Officer’s directions. Three of the offenders will also be charged with assaulting a police officer, and another offender will be charged with discharging a missile after allegedly throwing a bottle at police.

All offenders were released pending summons.

As a result of the protest activity, a police officer who was in attendance has been taken to hospital for what is believed to be a rib injury.

When attending the protest today, the priority for police was to quickly arrest those individuals who were acting unlawfully and inciting others to breach the Chief Health Officer’s directions.

Once police made arrests, the crowd started to disperse.

Police are continuing to investigate the events of today in order to identify other people who were in attendance. Once individuals are identified, we will be issuing them with fines and will consider any other enforcement options.