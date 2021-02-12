SNAP LOCKDOWN: Victoria to enter strict five-day lockdown at 11.59pm

Victoria will go into a five-day lockdown from 11.59pm, amid fears the state is on a brink of a third wave of COVID-19.

Stage Four restrictions will apply, with Victorians only able to leave home for four reasons: shopping for essential goods and services, caregiving, essential work, and exercise for two hours per day.

Announcing the lockdown, Daniel Andrews says we “must assume that there are further cases in the community and that it is moving at a velocity that has not been seen anywhere in our country.”

The Australian Open will continue without crowds from Saturday.

RESTRICTIONS FROM 11.59PM TONIGHT UNTIL 11.59PM WEDNESDAY 17 FEBRUARY:

MASKS: Compulsory everywhere except for in the home

Compulsory everywhere except for in the home HOME GATHERINGS: Not permitted

Not permitted PUBLIC GATHERINGS: Not permitted

Not permitted TRAVEL LIMIT: Must remain within a five kilometre radius of home

Must remain within a five kilometre radius of home WORK: If you can work from home you must

If you can work from home you must CHILDCARE: Open

Open SCHOOL: Closed except for vulnerable children and children of essential workers

Closed except for vulnerable children and children of essential workers HIGHER EDUCATION: Remote learning only

Remote learning only RELIGIOUS GATHERINGS: No in-person gatherings permitted

No in-person gatherings permitted FUNERALS (indoor and outdoor): No more than 10 people permitted + those needed to conduct the funeral

No more than 10 people permitted + those needed to conduct the funeral WEDDINGS (indoor and outdoor): Only permitted for compassionate reasons, with five people including the couple and celebrant

Only permitted for compassionate reasons, with five people including the couple and celebrant GYMS AND INDOOR RECREATION: Closed

Closed PLAY CENTRES, INDOOR SKATE PARKS: Closed

Closed OUTDOOR PHYSICAL RECREATION + SPORT: Closed except for outdoor playgrounds

Closed except for outdoor playgrounds POOLS, SPAS, SAUNAS, STEAM ROOMS: Closed

Closed RETAIL : Essential retail: Open with density of one person per square metre (supermarkets, bakeries, butchers, fruit and veg shops, fishmongers, food markets, bottle shops, financial institutions, courts, post offices, news agents, pharmacies, petrol stations) Other retail: Closed Auction houses: Closed

: HOSPITALITY: Open for take-away only

Open for take-away only ACCOMMODATION: Closed unless for permitted reasons. No new bookings

Closed unless for permitted reasons. No new bookings REAL ESTATE: Inspections not permitted, auctions online only

Inspections not permitted, auctions online only TOURISM SPACES + TOUR TRANSPORT: Closed

Closed CARE FACILITY VISITS: No visitors permitted in aged care or other residential facilities except for end-of-life reasons

No visitors permitted in aged care or other residential facilities except for end-of-life reasons HOSPITAL VISITS: No visitors permitted except for end-of-life reasons, as a support partner for birth or a parent to accompany a child

Image: Asanka Ratnayake / Getty