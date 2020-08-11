COVID-19 latest: Deadliest day yet as regional cases cause ‘concern’

Victoria has recorded its deadliest coronavirus day on record.

Another 21 people have died with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

two females and one male in their 70s.

six females and five males in their 80s.

five males and one female in 90s.

one female in her 100s.

16 of those 21 deaths have links to aged care.

There have been 410 fresh coronavirus cases recorded across the state in the past 24 hours, following three consecutive days of new case numbers in the 300s.

It comes as Daniel Andrews revealed case numbers in regional centres such as Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo were “of concern.”

“They are stable – they’re very low numbers – but coming off such a low base, any additional cases are of concern to us,” the Premier said.

There are 2961 cases with an unknown source, 58 more than Tuesday.

There are 7877 active cases across Victoria.

1079 of those are health care workers.

1929 of those cases have links to aged care.

There are 662 Victorians in hospital with COVID-19, 43 of those receiving intensive care.