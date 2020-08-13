COVID-19 latest: Double-digit deaths again as daily case figure rises
Victoria has recorded 372 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.
It comes after the state reached a three-week low daily figure yesterday, with 278 new cases recorded.
Another 14 people have died with COVID-19.
It brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 289.
Further details will be revealed at a state government press conference this afternoon.
