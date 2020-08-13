3AW
COVID-19 latest: Double-digit deaths again as daily case figure rises

49 mins ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST

Victoria has recorded 372 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

It comes after the state reached a three-week low daily figure yesterday, with 278 new cases recorded.

Another 14 people have died with COVID-19.

It brings the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 289.

Further details will be revealed at a state government press conference this afternoon.

