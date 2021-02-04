3AW
COVID-19 latest: Infected worker has the more contagious UK strain of COVID-19

2 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for COVID-19 latest: Infected worker has the more contagious UK strain of COVID-19

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has confirmed the tennis quarantine worker with COVID-19 has the more contagious UK strain of the virus.

Seventeen close contacts of the Noble Park man have been tested for the virus, with 16 returning negative results.

Results for the final person are pending.

Premier Daniel Andrews cautioned they could still test positive in the future, but said the negative results are “a good sign”.

Mr Sutton says it’s still unclear exactly how the worker contracted the virus.

“Where exactly it has come from is still to be confirmed,” he said.

There were no locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 recorded in the past 24 hours, and three cases in hotel quarantine.

