COVID-19 latest: Six new cases as list of exposure sites grows to more than 100

Another six local COVID-19 cases have been detected in Victoria, bringing the total number of cases recorded in the state yesterday to 10.

One is a personal close contact of a previously known case at the Ariele Apartments in Maribyrnong.

Another household contact of a Barwon Heads man who tested positive on Wednesday has contracted the virus. All three of the man’s household contacts now have the virus.

A second staff member at Bacchus Marsh Grammar, who is a work colleague of the initial Barwon Heads case, has also tested positive.

Four cases have now been linked to the Geelong v Carlton game at the MCG last Saturday. None of them are known to each other or to the initial case who attended the venue.

Two new cases have been linked to Young & Jackson in Melbourne’s CBD. The cases are not known to each other or to the initial case who attended the venue.

It comes after dozens of new coronavirus exposure sites were added to the Department of Health website overnight.

Sites in Frankston, Greensborough, Bundoora, Cremorne, Cheltenham, Williamstown, Point Cook, Richmond, Sunshine, Niddrie, Moonee Ponds, Maidstone, Avondale Heights, Carnegie and Chadstone Shopping Centre are now all on the list.

Hastings — on the Mornington Peninsula — has also been added after a case visited KFC on Monday night.

Meanwhile, an infected person also attended AAMI Park on Tuesday night for the Wallabies-France Rugby Union match. The positive case arrived at 8.08pm, via gate 7 and sat on level one, aisle 21 in Zone 2.

Anyone sitting on level 1, from aisles 20 to 23 should get tested an isolate until they receive a negative result.

The rest of Zone 2 has been declared Tier 3. Anyone who was there should monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19.