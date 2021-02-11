3AW
  COVID-19 latest: Lockdown fears loom..

4 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for COVID-19 latest: Lockdown fears loom as Holiday Inn cluster grows to 13

Melbourne could be plunged back into lockdown as soon as tonight, in a desperate effort to contain the Holiday Inn outbreak.

The number of cases linked to the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport has risen to 13, with two more people testing positive late on Thursday night.

Both of the most recent new cases are household contacts of previously announced cases.

All the cases are believed to involved the more infectious UK strain of COVID-19.

There are now between 400 and 500 close contacts of confirmed cases.

Virus fragments have been detected in wastewater, mainly in Melbourne’s north, driving fears that the outbreak may have spread.

The Herald Sun reports state government advisers were reportedly locked in high-level talks last night, after being told to draw up plans for fresh stay at home orders.

A new location — Brunetti in Terminal 4 at Melbourne Airport — has been added to the list of high-risk exposure sites. Anyone who was there between 4.45am and 1.15pm on Tuesday, 9 February must get a COVID-19 test and isolate for 14 days.

There are also high-risk exposure sites in Brighton, Brandon Park, Clayton South, Glen Waverley, Heatherton, Keysborough, Maidstone, Melbourne, Moorabbin Airport, Noble Park, Springvale, Sunbury, Sunshine, Taylors Lakes and West Melbourne.

See the full list of exposure sites HERE.

News
