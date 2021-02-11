COVID-19: Entire Melbourne Airport terminal declared a high-risk exposure site

Melbourne will be plunged back into lockdown at 11.59pm, in a desperate effort to contain the Holiday Inn outbreak.

The number of cases linked to the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport has risen to 13, with two more people testing positive late on Thursday night.

Both of the most recent new cases are household contacts of previously announced cases.

All the cases are believed to involved the more infectious UK strain of COVID-19.

There are now between 400 and 500 close contacts of confirmed cases.

Virus fragments have been detected in wastewater, mainly in Melbourne’s north, driving fears that the outbreak may have spread.

The Department of Health has declared ALL of Terminal 4 at Melbourne airport a tier one exposure site.

Anyone who visited the terminal on Tuesday February 9, between 4.45am and 2pm must isolate, get tested and remain isolated for 14 days.

Following further investigation by our public health team Terminal 4, Melbourne Airport has been added to our list of Tier 1 exposure sites. Anyone who visited this location on Tuesday 9th February between 04:45am – 2:00pm must isolate, test and remain isolated for 14 days. — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) February 12, 2021

There are also high-risk exposure sites in Brighton, Brandon Park, Clayton South, Glen Waverley, Heatherton, Keysborough, Maidstone, Melbourne, Moorabbin Airport, Noble Park, Springvale, Sunbury, Sunshine, Taylors Lakes and West Melbourne.

See the full list of exposure sites HERE.