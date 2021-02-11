3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • COVID-19: Entire Melbourne Airport terminal..

COVID-19: Entire Melbourne Airport terminal declared a high-risk exposure site

9 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for COVID-19: Entire Melbourne Airport terminal declared a high-risk exposure site

Melbourne will be plunged back into lockdown at 11.59pm, in a desperate effort to contain the Holiday Inn outbreak.

The number of cases linked to the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport has risen to 13, with two more people testing positive late on Thursday night.

Both of the most recent new cases are household contacts of previously announced cases.

All the cases are believed to involved the more infectious UK strain of COVID-19.

There are now between 400 and 500 close contacts of confirmed cases.

Virus fragments have been detected in wastewater, mainly in Melbourne’s north, driving fears that the outbreak may have spread.

The Department of Health has declared ALL of Terminal 4 at Melbourne airport a tier one exposure site.

Anyone who visited the terminal on Tuesday February 9, between 4.45am and 2pm must isolate, get tested and remain isolated for 14 days.

There are also high-risk exposure sites in Brighton, Brandon Park, Clayton South, Glen Waverley, Heatherton, Keysborough, Maidstone, Melbourne, Moorabbin Airport, Noble Park, Springvale, Sunbury, Sunshine, Taylors Lakes and West Melbourne.

See the full list of exposure sites HERE.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332