COVID-19 latest: Melbourne’s 14-day average dips slightly

Victoria has recorded three new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

It’s the eighth consecutive day of new case numbers in single-digits.

There have been no new coronavirus deaths.

There are 109 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria.

10 people are in hospital, none of those receiving intensive care.

Another 17,409 test results were received in the past 24 hours.

Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average is 6.2, down from 6.4 yesterday.

There were 10 cases with an unknown source from October 5 to 18.

Regional Victoria’s rolling average remains steady at 0.4.

THIS WEEK:

October 15: 6 new cases, 0 deaths

October 16: 2 new cases, 0 deaths

October 17: 1 new case, 0 deaths

October 18: 2 new cases, 0 deaths

October 19: 4 new cases, 1 death

October 20: 1 new case (and one positive Victorian in interstate quarantine) 0 deaths

TODAY: 3 new cases, 0 deaths