COVID-19 latest: Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average dips below 30

Victoria has recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Another five people have died with COVID-19.

All of those deaths are linked to aged care.

In order for restrictions to ease to step two of the reopening roadmap on Sunday, Melbourne needs the rolling 14-day average to be between 30 and 50.

That number currently sits at 29.4.

“This shows, without a doubt, that our strategy is working,” Daniel Andrews said.

There are 554 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria.

75 people are in hospital with the coronavirus, eight of those receiving intensive care.

15,741 tests were conducted since the last update.

“That’s a strong number and I want to thank everybody who got tested,” Daniel Andrews said.

There were 41 cases in Melbourne with an unknown source detected between September 7 and 20.

Regional Victoria’s rolling 14-day average is just 1.1.

Another nine cases have since been added to Victoria’s total due to some historical errors.

The government said 11 positive cases were accidentally removed from the system in July and August, with a couple of duplicate results as well.

NEW VICTORIAN CASES THIS WEEK:

September 17: 28

September 18: 45

September 19: 21

September 20: 14

September 21: 11

September 22: 28

TODAY: 15