Elective surgery return announced as active COVID-19 cases fall

Premier Daniel Andrews has announced the resumption of elective surgeries as active COVID-19 cases in the state fall.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Victoria has fallen below 1000, and Melbourne’s rolling average is falling.

There have been 42 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

Sadly, another eight people have died with coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 737.

All eight deaths have been linked to aged care.

Meanwhile, Melbourne’s 14-day rolling case average has dipped below 50.

In order for the city to move to the Second Step of the COVID-19 reopening plan on September 28, the rolling average over the previous fortnight must be below 50.

There are currently 991 active COVID-19 cases across the state, a figure which Premier Daniel Andrews says is “very, very significant”.

“It’s a long time since we had less than 1000 cases,” he said.

Mr Andrews also announced the return of elective surgery.

Elective surgery will resume at 75 per cent of usual capacity tomorrow, and that will increase to 85 per cent on September 28.

In Melbourne, elective surgery will resume at 75 per cent of usual activity on September 28 and dental services in Melbourne will be able to resume non-urgent procedures provided the rolling 14-day COVID-19 average is below 50.

All Victorian hospitals will move to 100 per cent of usual activity when the state moves to the Last Step of the COVID-19 reopening roadmap, which is planned for November 23.

#COVID19VicData UPDATED: We have reissued today’s data as there are 81 cases with unknown source in Metro Melbourne, not 82, as earlier tweeted. Yesterday there were 42 new cases reported and 8 lives lost. Info: https://t.co/eTputEZdhs pic.twitter.com/buI8b9yv7J — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) September 15, 2020



VICTORIAN COVID-19 CASES THIS WEEK:

September 9: 76

September 10: 51

September 11: 43

September 12: 37

September 13: 41

September 14: 35

September 15: 41

TODAY: 42