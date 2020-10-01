COVID-19 latest: Melbourne’s rolling 14-day average dives as new cases fall to single-digits

Melbourne’s rolling 14-day average COVID-19 figure has taken a steep dive.

The 14-day rolling average for the city is now 12.8, down from 15.6 yesterday.

The number of mystery cases recorded from September 16 to 29 was 14, down by five on yesterday’s figure.

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Sadly, another two people have died with coronavirus, a male and female, both aged in their 80s.

Both deaths are linked to aged care.

There are now 38 people in hospital with coronavirus in Victoria, four of those receiving intensive care.

12,550 tests were processed in the past 24 hours.

There are 261 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria.

Regional Victoria’s 14-day rolling average has also dipped to 0.2, down from 0.3 yesterday.

THIS WEEK:

September 26: 12 new cases, 1 death

September 27: 16 new cases, 2 deaths

September 28: 5 new cases, 3 deaths

September 29: 10 new cases, 7 deaths

September 30: 13 new cases, 4 deaths

October 1: 15 new cases, 2 deaths

TODAY: 7 new cases, 2 deaths