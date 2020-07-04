COVID-19: 108 new cases recorded as more than 3000 people banned from leaving home

More than 3000 people have been ordered not to leave their homes at all and another two postcodes will be subject to stay-at-home orders from tonight, as Victoria records its second worst COVID-19 day on record.

Another 108 Victorians have tested positive to coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

Residents living in postcodes 3031 — Flemington and Kensington — and 3051 — North Melbourne — may only leave home for four reasons from 11.59pm tonight.

People in these suburbs may only leave their houses to go to work or school, for care or care-giving, for exercise or to buy food and essentials.

Meanwhile, more than 3000 residents living in nine public housing towers are subject to a hard lockdown, effective immediately.

“There will be no reason for any of those residents to leave their houses for a period of at least five days, effective immediately,” Premier Daniel Andrews said while announcing the changes.

Police will patrol the housing towers in hard lockdown. While residents may refuse COVID-19 testing, the Premier has warned refusing to be tested means people will be locked in their flats for longer.

The hard lockdown decision was made after 23 coronavirus cases emerged in the public housing towers.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen said that figure will likely rise to 30 cases by the end of the day.

“It’s going up all the time,” she said.

The public housing towers in total lockdown:

12 Holland Court, Flemington

120 Racecourse Road, Flemington

126 Racecourse Road, Flemington

130 Racecourse Road, Flemington

12 Sutton St, North Melbourne

33 Alfred St, North Melbourne

76 Canning St, North Melbourne

159 Melrose St, North Melbourne

9 Pampas St, North Melbourne

Today’s cases bring the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 509.

A total of 389 cases are believed to have spread via community transmission with an unknown source, 26 more than yesterday.

The source of 69 of today’s cases remains under investigation.

Yesterday was the single biggest day of testing since the pandemic began, with 25,553 tests carried out.

There are 25 people in Victorian hospitals with COVID-19, including three in intensive care.

Statement from the Premier on further local restrictions. pic.twitter.com/ZT9roaMwlP — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) July 4, 2020



POSITIVE TESTS IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS:

June 21 – 19

June 22 – 16 (revised down to 11 with five cases reclassified)

June 23 – 17

June 24 – 20

June 25 – 33

June 26 – 30

June 27 – 41 (revised down to 40 with one case reclassified)

June 28 – 49 (revised down to 41 with eight cases reclassified)

June 29 – 75 (revised down to 71 with four cases reclassified)

June 30 – 64 (revised down to 60 with four cases reclassified)

July 1 – 73 (revised down to 72 with one case reclassified)

July 2 – 77 (revised down to 72 with five cases reclassified)

July 3 – 66

TODAY – 108