COVID-19 figures: More than 100 people in hospital as Victoria’s records 27th death
Another 238 people have tested positive to COVID-19 overnight, and another person has died.
A woman in her 90s with coronavirus died in hospital last night.
It comes after two people — a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s — died in hospital with coronavirus yesterday.
Of today’s fresh cases:
- 29 related to known outbreaks
- 209 under investigation
There are 105 people with COVID-19 in hospital, an increase of 20 since yesterday.
Of those, 27 are in intensive care, up from 26 yesterday.
There are 1931 active cases of coronavirus across the state.
More than 27,000 coronavirus tests were conducted yesterday.
Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said there are early signs the outbreak is easing.
“The stabilisation of the last couple of days might be just the beginning of the effect of the restrictions that have been put in place,” he said.
“It’s somewhat encouraging but it’s absolutely not enough.”
Press PLAY below for some of today’s figures announcement, and Neil Mitchell’s comments.
POSITIVE TESTS IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS:
July 1 – 73
July 2 – 77
July 3 – 66
July 4 – 108
July 5 – 74
July 6 – 127
July 7 – 191
July 8 – 134
July 9 – 165
July 10 – 288
July 11 – 216
July 12 – 273
July 13 – 177
July 14 – 270
TODAY – 238