COVID-19 latest: New cases dip again as Victoria records two deaths
Victoria has recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
It’s a slight fall from the 15 cases recorded yesterday.
Another two Victorians have died with coronavirus.
Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average has fallen again, to 26.7.
There were 37 cases with an unknown source detected in Melbourne between September 8 and 21.
In regional Victoria, the rolling 14-day average is 1.1.
NEW VICTORIAN CASES THIS WEEK:
September 18: 45
September 19: 21
September 20: 14
September 21: 11
September 22: 28
September 23: 15
TODAY: 12
#COVID19VicData: Yesterday there were 12 new cases & the loss of 2 lives reported. Our thoughts are with all affected.
The 14 day rolling average & number of cases with unknown source are down from yesterday as we move toward COVID Normal. Info https://t.co/pcll7ySEgz #COVID19Vic pic.twitter.com/U3lRKvideW
— VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) September 23, 2020