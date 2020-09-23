3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • COVID-19 latest: New cases dip..

COVID-19 latest: New cases dip again as Victoria records two deaths

1 hour ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST

Victoria has recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

It’s a slight fall from the 15 cases recorded yesterday.

Another two Victorians have died with coronavirus.

Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average has fallen again, to 26.7.

There were 37 cases with an unknown source detected in Melbourne between September 8 and 21.

In regional Victoria, the rolling 14-day average is 1.1.

NEW VICTORIAN CASES THIS WEEK:
September 18: 45
September 19: 21
September 20: 14
September 21: 11
September 22: 28
September 23: 15
TODAY: 12

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332