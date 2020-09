COVID-19 latest: Premier says regional Victoria ‘very close’ to opening up

The Premier says regional Victoria is “very close” to being able to open up after there were no new cases of COVID-19 recorded outside of greater Melbourne in the past 24 hours.

All 51 cases recorded in the past 24 hours were picked up in the greater Melbourne region.

Sadly, another seven people have died with coronavirus, taking Victoria’s death toll past 700 since the pandemic began.

There are 1483 active cases in Victoria, just 72 of those in regional Victoria.

Melbourne’s rolling 14 day average is now 70.1.

#COVID19VicData for 10 September, 2020.

Yesterday there were 51 new cases reported and sadly 7 lives lost. Our thoughts go out to all those affected. More information will be available later today.

NEW VICTORIAN CASES THIS WEEK:

September 4: 81

September 5: 76

September 6: 63

September 7: 41

September 8: 55

September 9: 76

TODAY: 51