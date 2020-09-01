COVID-19 latest: New cases rise but Victoria records another day of single-digit deaths

Victoria has recorded new COVID-19 deaths in single digits for the second consecutive day.

Six deaths have been added to the state’s pandemic death toll in the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 576.

The deaths, all men aged in their 80s and 90s, have all been linked to aged care.

Another 90 cases of COVID-19 have been detected across the state.

While announcing today’s figures breakdown, Premier Daniel Andrews revealed the state of disaster has been extended until September 13.

Mr Andrews said that “essentially bring it in line with the state of emergency”.

“The state of emergency essentially is the rules and the formality that sits behind them and then the state of disaster provides for the appropriate enforcement of those rules,” he said.

The Premier cautioned the ruling does not mean either the state of disaster or the state of emergency will end on September 13.

VICTORIAN SNAPSHOT:

4351 mystery cases with no known source

2415 active cases

332 active health worker cases

1177 active aged care cases linked to 97 outbreaks

406 people in hospital

18 people in intensive care, including 13 on ventilators

13,912 test results received since yesterday.

#COVID19VicData for 2 September, 2020:

There were 90 cases and sadly 6 deaths reported yesterday in Victoria. Our condolences to all affected. More information will be available later today via our media release. pic.twitter.com/pJONuMg8SW — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) September 1, 2020

Victorian new cases this week:

August 27: 113

August 28: 113

August 29: 94

August 30: 114

August 31: 73

September 1: 70

TODAY: 90