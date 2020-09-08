COVID-19 latest: New cases up slightly as Victoria records fifth double-digit day in a row

Victoria has recorded 55 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Today’s figure is up on yesterday’s daily figure of 41 new cases, which was a 10-week low.

But, it’s the fifth consecutive day of new cases in double-digits.

Sadly, another eight people, aged between their 60s and 90s, have died with coronavirus.

Six of the eight new deaths are linked to aged care.

The current Victorian COVID-19 death toll stands at 683.

Just 8704 tests were conducted yesterday, and Premier Daniel Andrews said that isn’t enough.

“That is less than we would like,” he said at today’s COVID-19 press conference.

There are currently 1696 active COVID-19 cases across the state, including 260 health workers.

Only 82 of the state’s active cases are in regional Victoria.

The number of ‘mystery cases’ with an unknown source has fallen by 25 to 4344.

Victoria’s contact tracing capacity is set to get a boost, with at least five suburban contact tracing teams will be established across the state.

“We’ll make sure that we have got those local teams who I think come into their own when there are very low numbers,” Mr Andrews said.

Victoria will also send a team including the chief scientist, ADF officials and DHHS officials to Sydney to “double and triple check if there is anything that’s different between our response and the response in NSW”.