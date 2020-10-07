COVID-19 latest: No deaths as Victoria’s new case figure returns to double-digits
Victoria has recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
Thankfully, no new coronavirus deaths have been reported.
Melbourne’s rolling 14-day average has fallen slightly, to 9.7, with 14 cases with an unknown source detected from September 22 to October 5.
There are 203 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
17 people are in hospital, one of those receiving intensive care.
15,298 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, 2360 of those in regional Victoria.
The Premier said some 500 people had been tested in the Kilmore area following the outbreak there.
Regional Victoria’s 14-day rolling average has gone up from 0.3 to 0.4.
THE PAST WEEK:
October 2: 7 cases, 2 deaths
October 3: 8 cases, 3 deaths
October 4: 12 cases, 1 death
October 5: 8 cases, 0 deaths
October 6: 15 cases, 1 death
October 7: 6 cases, 2 deaths
TODAY: 11 cases, 0 deaths
