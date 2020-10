COVID-19 latest: No deaths as Victoria records single-digit new case figure

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths in Victoria in the past 24 hours.

The last time no new deaths were recorded was more than a fortnight ago, on September 15.

Eight new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the past 24 hours.

That figure was initially nine, but has since been revised after a positive test at Shepparton has since been determined a false positive.

Melbourne’s 14-day rolling average is currently 11.6, with 13 cases with an unknown source detected between September 19 and October 2.

In regional Victoria, the rolling 14-day average is 0.3.

There are currently 30 people in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, three are in intensive care and two on ventilators.

Another 9023 coronavirus tests were conducted yesterday.

THE PAST WEEK:

September 29: 10 new cases, 7 deaths

September 30: 13 new cases, 4 deaths

October 1: 15 cases, 2 deaths

October 2: 7 cases, 2 deaths

October 3: 8 cases, 3 deaths

October 4: 12 cases, 1 death

TODAY: 8 cases, 0 deaths