Southbank apartment complex locked down as two more residents test positive to COVID-19

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in a Southbank townhouse complex, after more than 200 residents were tested yesterday.

All residents of the Kings Park Apartment Complex, along with anyone else who visited from June 2 to 14, must isolate for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19.

Both new cases are adult males who live in separate apartments adjacent to the apartments of previous positive cases.

It brings the total number of cases linked to the apartment complex to six.

The cases will be included in the daily figures reported officially tomorrow morning and are known close contacts of previous cases.

It comes after health authorities on Monday revealed a case reported in the City of Melbourne area on Saturday was believed to have become infected by a previous case, an Arcare Maidstone worker, at the Southbank complex they lived in.

Nurses were on site at the complex, which contains about 100 townhouses, yesterday and a pop-up testing hub was set up.

There were no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 recorded in Victoria yesterday.

The vaccination figure was lower than usual, with 9,997 doses administered.

There were 15,067 test results received.

Three new overseas acquired cases of the virus were recorded in hotel quarantine.

Reported yesterday: 0 new local cases and 3 new cases acquired overseas (currently in HQ).

– 9,997 vaccine doses were administered

– 15,067 test results were received More later: https://t.co/0xmnS4N9DN#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/5d0iniyMwB — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) June 14, 2021

Image: Google Maps