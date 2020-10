COVID-19 latest: One dead as Victoria records another day of single-digit new cases

Victoria has recorded four new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

It’s the sixth consecutive day of new case figures in single-digits.

One person has died.

It’s the first coronavirus death since October 14.

There are 136 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria, seven of those in regional areas.

There are 12 people in Victoria in hospital with COVID-19, none of those receiving intensive care.

Another 10,793 tests were received in the past 24 hours.

THIS WEEK:

October 11: 12 new cases, 1 death

October 12: 15 new cases, 0 deaths

October 13: 12 new cases, 1 death

October 14: 7 new cases, 5 deaths

October 15: 6 new cases, 0 deaths

October 16: 2 new cases, 0 deaths

October 17: 1 new case, 0 deaths

October 18: 2 new cases, 0 deaths

TODAY: 4 new cases, 1 death