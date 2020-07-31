COVID-19 latest: Premier warns ‘further steps’ may be needed as positive Victorians refuse to isolate

Another eight people have died with coronavirus in Victoria, including two men aged in their 50s.

It comes as Victoria recorded 627 fresh cases of coronavirus overnight.

While it’s the second highest daily figure on record, it’s significantly down from yesterday’s all-time high of 723 cases.

Two men in their 50s, two men in their 70s, three men in their 80s and a woman in her 70s have died with COVID-19.

Four of the deaths have been linked to aged care.

There are:

928 active cases in aged care

614 active health worker cases

349 people in hospital

37 people in intensive care

Shockingly, one-in-four people with coronavirus who were doorknocked yesterday were not home.

More than 100 cases have been referred to Victoria Police.

Another 33,826 coronavirus tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

Announcing today’s figure, Premier Daniel Andrews warned tougher restrictions may be necessary.

“These numbers are far too high,” he said.

“It may well be the case … that we need to take further steps. That the steps we’ve taken are not enough to pull this up.”

State and federal public health officials will spend the next day combing over the data to determine what action is necessary.

VICTORIAN DAILY CASES IN THE PAST FORTNIGHT:

July 17 – 428 cases

July 18 – 217

July 19 – 363

July 20 – 275

July 21 – 374

July 22 – 484

July 23 – 403

July 24 – 300

July 25 – 357

July 26 – 459

July 27 – 532

July 28 – 384

July 29 – 295

July 30 – 723

TODAY – 627