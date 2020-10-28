COVID-19 latest: Child with coronavirus attended childcare while infectious

(Image: Google Maps)

Victoria has recorded three new cases — one in Darebin, one in Booroondara, and one in Casey — of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

One of the new cases, a child, has been linked to the outbreak in northern metro Melbourne.

The person is a close contact of another confirmed case, and was already in quarantine prior to diagnosis.

The child attended Goodstart Early Learning on Plenty Road, Bundoora, while possibly infectious from October 20 to 22.

The child tested negative for COVID-19 on October 26, but tested positive in another test on October 28.

Eight children and four staff at the centre have been identified as close contacts.

An estimated 90 secondary close contacts have also been identified and contacted.

The childcare centre was closed on October 25 for deep cleaning and has reopened.

The other two new cases identified today are under investigation. It is not yet know if they are new cases or older cases still shedding the virus.

Thankfully, there have been no new coronavirus deaths.

There are 76 active cases of coronavirus across the state.

Yesterday was another bumper testing day, with 24,135 tests conducted.

There are five people in hospital with coronavirus. None are in intensive care.

THIS WEEK:

October 23: 1 new case, 0 deaths

October 24: 7 new cases, 0 deaths

October 25: 7 new cases, 0 deaths

October 26: 0 new cases, 0 deaths

October 27: 0 new cases, 0 deaths`

October 28: 2 new cases, 2 deaths

TODAY: 3 new cases, 0 deaths