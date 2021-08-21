‘A tough day’: Regional Victoria to be plunged into lockdown at 1pm

From 1pm today, regional Victoria will be plunged into lockdown, as concerns about an outbreak in Shepparton grow.

Regional Victoria will be subject to the same lockdown rules currently in place in Melbourne, with one exception — the curfew will not apply.

Statewide, childcare will move to a permit system. Only the children of authorised workers, and vulnerable children, will be able to attend.

It comes as Victoria recorded 61 local COVID-19 cases yesterday, and an additional 16 local cases in the Shepparton area were recorded through rapid PCR testing and will be included in tomorrow’s numbers.

Of the new local cases, only 22 were in isolation while infectious. 48 are linked to known outbreaks.

Of the 77 cases (yesterday’s figure and the 16 detected via rapid testing), 14 are linked to the Broadmeadows My Centre childcare cluster and 17 new cases in Shepparton.