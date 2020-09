COVID-19 latest: Rolling 14-day averages dip in Melbourne and regional Victoria

Victoria has recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sadly, another four people have died with the virus.

The 14-day rolling averages have dipped in both Melbourne and regional Victoria.

Melbourne’s 14-day-rolling average is now 16.4, down from 18.2 yesterday.

In regional Victoria that number is 0.3, down from 0.6 yesterday.

There were 21 cases with an unknown source detected in Melbourne between September 14 and September 27.

NEW CASES IN THE PAST WEEK:

September 23: 15

September 24: 12

September 25: 14

September 26: 12

September 27: 16

September 28: 5

September 29: 10

TODAY: 13