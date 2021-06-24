COVID-19 latest: Second case emerges after Melbourne man returns from Sydney

A second person has been infected with COVID-19 after a Melbourne man who visited Sydney on the weekend tested positive upon his return to Victoria.

His work colleague has since tested positive to coronavirus.

The initial case visited his daughter’s house in what was then a green zone in Sydney on Saturday night, and returned to Melbourne on Sunday evening.

He began showing symptoms on Tuesday evening and was tested on Wednesday.

The man took public transport from the airport to his home in Oakleigh.

The man works in a customer facing role at a Sandringham dry cleaner and had one close contact at work, who has now returned a positive test.

9 News reports some 100 customers could be identified as contacts of concern.

The dry cleaner has been added to the list of Tier 1 exposure sites, along with a Jetstar flight the man took on Sunday night.

Jetstar Flight JQ523 – Sydney to Melbourne between 5.30pm – 7.05pm on Sunday, June 20.

Terminal 4 at Melbourne Airport (all public areas) – 6.55pm to 7.40pm on Sunday, June 20.

Sandringham Dry Cleaners, 36 Bay Road, on Monday, June 21, between 9am and 4pm.

Sandringham Dry Cleaners, 36 Bay Road, on Tuesday, June 22, between 10am and 3pm.

Sandringham Dry Cleaners, 36 Bay Road, on Wednesday, June 23, between 7.30am and 5.30pm.

Anybody who was on the flight, or visited the dry cleaners at those times MUST get tested and isolate for 14 days.

Those who were at Terminal 4 of the airport must get tested and isolate until they return a negative result.

Meanwhile, Victoria recorded one local case of COVID-19 yesterday. That case is a man connected with the Kings Park apartment complex in Southbank and has been quarantining for his infectious period.

From 1am, all of Greater Sydney and Wollongong will be classified as red zones by Victoria.