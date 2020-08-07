COVID-19 latest: Health worker cases grow as Victoria records double-digit deaths

Another 11 Victorians have died with coronavirus and there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases among health workers.

It comes as Victoria recorded another 450 fresh cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1527 cases have been confirmed in health workers since the pandemic began, up by 139 on yesterday.

There are currently 911 active coronavirus cases among health workers.

Of today’s 11 deaths, seven have been linked to aged care.

Another 66 new mystery cases have been recorded today, with no known source.

At least 25,000 tests were conducted yesterday.

There are currently:

607 in hospital

41 in intensive care

7637 active cases across the state

1548 active aged care cases

2454 ‘mystery’ cases with no known source.

Press PLAY below to stream the press conference live.