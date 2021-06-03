COVID-19 latest: Two cases reclassified as false positives

Two cases linked to Melbourne’s current COVID-19 outbreak have been reclassified as false positives.

They were from a woman who was thought to have contracted the virus from the Metricon Display Homes exposure site, and from a man who visited the Brighton Beach Hotel exposure site.

They are no longer considered confirmed cases.

All close contacts and exposure sites linked to these cases have been released and stood down, including every exposure site in Anglesea.

The Brighton Beach Hotel and Metricon Display Homes remain exposure sites as they are linked to other cases.