COVID-19 latest: Two more community cases as more exposure sites are listed
Victoria has recorded two new community cases of COVID-19.
It comes as four more high risk exposure sites were listed by the health department.
- PASCOE VALE: Elite Swimming on Monday, February 8, between 5pm and 6pm.
- BROADMEADOWS: Woolworths Broadmeadows Central on Tuesday, February 9, between 12:15pm – 12:30pm.
- BROADMEADOWS: Ferguson Plarre Bakehouses on Tuesday, February 9, between 12:30pm – 12:45pm.
- PASCOE VALE: Oak Park Sports and Aquatic Centre on Wednesday, February 10, between 4pm and 7:30pm.
Anybody who was at those locations at those times must get tested immediately and isolate for 14 days, regardless of their test result.
It takes the total of “Tier One” exposure sites to 13.
The others are;
- COBURG: Function venue at 426 Sydney Rd – February 6 from 7.14pm-11.30pm
- HOPPERS CROSSING: Coates Hire Werribee – February 8 from 6.45am-7.30am
- HOPPERS CROSSING: Caltex Woolworths – February 8 from 6.40am-7.15am
- SOUTH MELBOURNE: Stowe Australia – February 8 from 10.30am-10.45am
- 901 bus route (Melbourne Airport to Broadmeadows Station) – February 9 from 1.02pm-1.49pm
- Cragieburn line train (Broadmeadows Station to Glenroy Station) – February 9 from 1.25pm-1.59pm
- 513 bus route (Glenroy Station towards Eltham) – February 9 from 1.35pm – 2.17pm
- POINT COOK: The Coffeeologist Cafe – February 8 from 11:00am – 11:40am and February 10 from 11:30am – 12:10pm.
- ALBERT PARK: Alberton Cafe – February 9 from 8.50am – 10:10am and February 11 from 9:00am – 10:15am
Another person in hotel quarantine has also tested positive for the coronavirus.
21,475 tests were received in the past 24 hours.