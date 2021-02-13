COVID-19 latest: Two more community cases as more exposure sites are listed

Victoria has recorded two new community cases of COVID-19.

It comes as four more high risk exposure sites were listed by the health department.

PASCOE VALE: Elite Swimming on Monday, February 8, between 5pm and 6pm.

Elite Swimming on Monday, February 8, between 5pm and 6pm. BROADMEADOWS: Woolworths Broadmeadows Central on Tuesday, February 9, between 12:15pm – 12:30pm.

Woolworths Broadmeadows Central on Tuesday, February 9, between 12:15pm – 12:30pm. BROADMEADOWS: Ferguson Plarre Bakehouses on Tuesday, February 9, between 12:30pm – 12:45pm.

Ferguson Plarre Bakehouses on Tuesday, February 9, between 12:30pm – 12:45pm. PASCOE VALE: Oak Park Sports and Aquatic Centre on Wednesday, February 10, between 4pm and 7:30pm.

Anybody who was at those locations at those times must get tested immediately and isolate for 14 days, regardless of their test result.

It takes the total of “Tier One” exposure sites to 13.

The others are;

COBURG: Function venue at 426 Sydney Rd – February 6 from 7.14pm-11.30pm

Function venue at 426 Sydney Rd – February 6 from 7.14pm-11.30pm HOPPERS CROSSING: Coates Hire Werribee – February 8 from 6.45am-7.30am

Coates Hire Werribee – February 8 from 6.45am-7.30am HOPPERS CROSSING: Caltex Woolworths – February 8 from 6.40am-7.15am

Caltex Woolworths – February 8 from 6.40am-7.15am SOUTH MELBOURNE: Stowe Australia – February 8 from 10.30am-10.45am

Stowe Australia – February 8 from 10.30am-10.45am 901 bus route (Melbourne Airport to Broadmeadows Station) – February 9 from 1.02pm-1.49pm

(Melbourne Airport to Broadmeadows Station) – February 9 from 1.02pm-1.49pm Cragieburn line train (Broadmeadows Station to Glenroy Station) – February 9 from 1.25pm-1.59pm

(Broadmeadows Station to Glenroy Station) – February 9 from 1.25pm-1.59pm 513 bus route (Glenroy Station towards Eltham) – February 9 from 1.35pm – 2.17pm

(Glenroy Station towards Eltham) – February 9 from 1.35pm – 2.17pm POINT COOK: The Coffeeologist Cafe – February 8 from 11:00am – 11:40am and February 10 from 11:30am – 12:10pm.

The Coffeeologist Cafe – February 8 from 11:00am – 11:40am and February 10 from 11:30am – 12:10pm. ALBERT PARK: Alberton Cafe – February 9 from 8.50am – 10:10am and February 11 from 9:00am – 10:15am

Another person in hotel quarantine has also tested positive for the coronavirus.

21,475 tests were received in the past 24 hours.