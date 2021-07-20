COVID-19 latest: Victoria records 22 new local cases

Victoria recorded 22 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday.

All of the cases have been linked to existing outbreaks.

There are now 118 active cases of coronavirus across the state.

Victorians turned out for testing in massive numbers, with 59,355 test results received yesterday.

There are now more than 350 exposure sites on the Department of Health’s list.

NEW LOCAL CASES:

TODAY: 22 (all linked to known outbreaks)

July 20: 13 (12 linked to known outbreaks, 1 under investigation)

July 19: 13 (all linked to known outbreaks)

July 18: 16 (all linked to known outbreaks)

July 17: 19 (all linked to known outbreaks)

July 16: 10 (all linked to known outbreaks)

July 15: 10 (all linked to known outbreaks)