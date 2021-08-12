COVID-19 latest: Victoria records 15 new locally-acquired cases
Victoria recorded 15 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday.
Eleven of the new cases have been linked to known outbreaks.
The source of four infections is still under investigation.
Eight of the 15 cases were in quarantine during their infectious periods, while seven were in the community.
South Melbourne Market closed after being added to list of COVID exposure sites