3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • COVID-19 latest: Victoria records 15 new..

COVID-19 latest: Victoria records 15 new locally-acquired cases

5 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
coronavirus

Victoria recorded 15 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday.

Eleven of the new cases have been linked to known outbreaks.

The source of four infections is still under investigation.

Eight of the 15 cases were in quarantine during their infectious periods, while seven were in the community.

South Melbourne Market closed after being added to list of COVID exposure sites

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332