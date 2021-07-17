COVID-19 latest: Outbreak spreads to Mildura as Victoria records 17 cases

Victoria recorded 16 local cases of COVID-19 yesterday, and one new case this morning.

They’ve all been linked to current outbreaks:

Five new cases linked to Ms Frankies in Cremorne (1 staff member, 4 patrons)

Four new cases are extended family household contacts of City of Hume family

Three new cases linked to Trinity Grammar (1 student, 1 staff member, 1 household contact)

Two new cases attended the Wallabies v France game at AAMI Park

One new case is an existing primary contact of the group who went to Phillip Island

One new case is a teacher from Bacchus Marsh Grammar

The outbreak has spread to Mildura with the new case identified this morning. The case is a man in his 30s who attended the Geelong v Carlton game at the MCG.

Premier Daniel Andrews says the outbreaks are progressing “as we had hoped”.

“We’re not seeing new fronts open up, we’re not seeing fresh chains of transmission open up.”

More than 53,000 Victorians got tested on Saturday.

Two more cases of the coronavirus were detected in hotel quarantine.

Victoria is now entering the third day of what is planned to be a five-day snap lockdown.

Daniel Andrews says it’s too early to tell whether lockdown will end as scheduled.

“It is too early for us to be able to determine whether we’ll be able to come out of this lockdown at midnight on Tuesday night.”

The list of exposure sites continues to grow.