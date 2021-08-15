COVID-19 latest: Victoria records 22 new local cases
Victoria recorded 22 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday.
Of the new cases, 17 are linked to known outbreaks and the source of five cases remains under investigation.
Fourteen of the new cases have been in isolation while infectious, while eight were in the community.
There are now 205 active COVID-19 cases in Victoria.
There are more than 530 exposure site on the Health Department’s list.
SEE THE FULL LIST OF EXPOSURE SITES HERE
