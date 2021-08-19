3AW
COVID-19: 30 infectious in the community as Victoria records 55 new local cases

2 hours ago
Article image for COVID-19: 30 infectious in the community as Victoria records 55 new local cases

Victoria recorded 55 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday.

Two overseas-acquired cases were also detected.

Six of the new local cases have not yet been linked to known outbreaks.

Only 25 of the new local cases were in quarantine for their entire infectious period.

