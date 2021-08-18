COVID-19 latest: 57 new local cases detected in Victoria

Victoria has recorded its highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases since last September.

There were 57 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases detected yesterday.

Three of the new cases are not yet linked to known outbreaks.

Of the cases, 44 were in isolation for the entirety of their infectious period and 13 were in the community.

There were 49,607 test results received yesterday and 27,581 vaccine doses administered at state-run hubs.