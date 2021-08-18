More drive-through vaccine clinics to open as 57 local cases detected in Victoria

Victoria has recorded its highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases since last September.

There were 57 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases detected yesterday.

Premier Daniel Andrews says while it “seems a very big number” the “vast majority of those have been in isolation for infectious period, that’s exactly what we want, that’s the system working exactly as it should work.”

Three of the new cases are not yet linked to known outbreaks.

Of the cases, 44 were in isolation for the entirety of their infectious period and 13 were in the community.

Of the 44 who were in isolation while infectious, 41 tested positive on day 13 tests.

Today’s mystery cases:

One in Glenroy

One in Ascot Vale

One in Doncaster

There were 49,607 test results received yesterday and 27,581 vaccine doses administered at state-run hubs.

Three new drive-through vaccination clinics will be set up in Victoria in coming weeks.

New drive-through clinics will open at the former Ford Factory in Broadmeadows, Sandown Racecourse in Springvale and the Eagle Stadium in Werribee.