COVID-19 latest: Victoria records 71 new local cases

Victoria has recorded 71 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases.

Of the new cases, 22 are not yet linked to known outbreaks.

Daniel Andrews said just 16 of the cases can be confirmed as isolating for the entirety of their infectious period.

“Obviously that’s a significant concern to us,” the Victorian premier said.

There were 46,446 test results received yesterday and 22,191 vaccine doses administered.

There are currently 494 active COVID-19 cases in Victoria.

The Shepparton cluster now totals 36 cases, while there are 61 cases connected to the Newport outbreak.

There are now mystery cases at Essendon West, Camberwell, Thornbury, Fitzroy North, Maidstone and Sorrento.

212 of Victoria’s cases are aged 19 or younger, with 112 of those children under 10.

The Health Department’s list of COVID-19 exposure sites has ballooned to more than 600.