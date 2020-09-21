‘A great day’: Victoria records best COVID-19 figure in more than three months

(Image: 9News)

Victoria has recorded its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in more than three months.

“This is not a good day, this is a great day,” Premier Daniel Andrews said while announcing today’s figures.

Another 11 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the past 24 hours.

It’s the second consecutive day the new case number has been below 15, and is the lowest daily figure since June 16.

Two people, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 100s, have died with coronavirus.

The 14-day rolling average is currently at 34.4 in Melbourne, with 47 cases with an unknown source detected between September 5 and 18.

In regional Victoria, the 14-day rolling average is 1.6.

Another 7164 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 657 active cases across the state, including 23 in regional Victoria.

A total of 92 Victorians are in hospital with coronavirus. Of those, six are in intensive care, including three on ventilators.