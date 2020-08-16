3AW
COVID-19 latest: Victoria records deadliest day yet, but new cases remain stable

7 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST

Victoria has recorded its deadliest day since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Sadly, 25 people have died with coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The fatalities bring the Victorian death toll to 334.

22 of the 25 fatalities are linked to aged care outbreaks.

There are 657 people in hospital, 44 of those receiving intensive care.

32 people are on ventilators.

New daily COVID-19 cases remain stable, with 282 cases recorded overnight.

It comes after 279 new cases were recorded on Sunday, and 303 cases were recorded on Saturday.

