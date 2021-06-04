3AW
COVID-19 latest: Two new ‘unlinked’ local cases identified

7 hours ago
Article image for COVID-19 latest: Two new ‘unlinked’ local cases identified

Victoria recorded five new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 yesterday.

Three of the five cases are direct close contacts of known cases.

One of the positive cases is a child of the family of four linked to the North Melbourne outbreak.

Another is a household contact of a positive Arcare Maidstone worker, and one is linked to the West Melbourne cluster.

Two other cases have not yet been linked to the existing outbreak. They are both from the same household.

Both unlinked cases frequent the Craigieburn Central and Epping Plaza shopping centres, which have previously been identified as potential risk sites.

Victoria’s current local outbreak now stands at 70 cases. One case has recovered.

The state’s priority vaccination blitz has been extended, with aged care and disability workers eligible to receive priority access until Monday 7 June.

From June 9 to June 13, Ambulance Victoria staff will receive priority access.

A total of 36,362 test results were received yesterday and 24,263 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered.

Victoria’s COVID-19 testing commander, Jeroen Weimar, says about 150 new exposure sites are expected to be added in coming days.

See the full list of exposure sites HERE.

Image: Nine

News
