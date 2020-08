COVID-19 latest: New case figure stabilises as Victoria records four deaths

There have been 303 new cases of COVID-19 in Victoria in the past 24 hours.

It’s the second lowest daily number of new cases recorded this month.

Encouragingly, the daily new case figure has only exceeded 400 cases on one day in the past week.

Another four people have died with coronavirus.

It’s the lowest number of deaths recorded in any day in the past two weeks.

#Covid19VicData for 15 August 2020.

303 new cases of #coronavirus (#COVID19) detected in Victoria in the last 24 hours. Sadly, there have been 4 deaths.

More detail will be provided this afternoon.

New cases figures in the past week:

August 9: 394

August 10: 322

August 11: 331

August 12: 410

August 13: 278

August 14: 372

TODAY: 303