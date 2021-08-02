COVID-19 latest: Victoria records four new local cases

Victoria recorded four new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday.

All the new cases have been linked to known outbreaks and have been in isolation for their entire infectious period.

Two cases are linked to Young and Jackson, one is a household contact linked to the Coolaroo cluster and one is workplace contact of the Moonee Valley testing centre case.

There are 10 people in Victorian hospitals with COVID-19. Three are in intensive care and one person is on a ventilator.

One new overseas-acquired case was also detected in hotel quarantine.

There are currently 124 active COVID-19 cases in Victoria.