3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • COVID-19 latest: Victoria records four..

COVID-19 latest: Victoria records four new local cases

9 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
coronavirus

Victoria recorded four new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday.

All the new cases have been linked to known outbreaks and have been in isolation for their entire infectious period.

Two cases are linked to Young and Jackson, one is a household contact linked to the Coolaroo cluster and one is workplace contact of the Moonee Valley testing centre case.

There are 10 people in Victorian hospitals with COVID-19. Three are in intensive care and one person is on a ventilator.

One new overseas-acquired case was also detected in hotel quarantine.

There are currently 124 active COVID-19 cases in Victoria.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332