COVID-19 latest: Victoria records full week of single-digit daily cases

Victoria has recorded a full week of single-digit daily new COVID-19 case numbers.

One new case of COVID-19 has been detected in Victoria in the past 24 hours.

Another person who has a Victorian address has tested positive in interstate quarantine after returning from overseas.

There have been no new coronavirus deaths.

There are 122 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria.

There are 11 people in hospital, none of those receiving intensive care.

Another 11,936 tests were received in the past 24 hours.

Melbourne’s rolling 14-day average is 6.4, while regional Victoria’s is 0.4.

There were 13 mystery cases in Melbourne from October 4 to 17.

Yesterday there was 1 new case & the loss of 0 lives reported. 1 other case, who has a Vic address, is quarantining interstate having returned from OS. In Melb, 14 day average and cases with unknown source are down from yesterday. https://t.co/eTputEZdhs pic.twitter.com/pNuSFOb32z — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) October 19, 2020



THIS WEEK:

October 14: 7 new cases, 5 deaths

October 15: 6 new cases, 0 deaths

October 16: 2 new cases, 0 deaths

October 17: 1 new case, 0 deaths

October 18: 2 new cases, 0 deaths

October 19: 4 new cases, 1 death

TODAY: 1* new case, 0 deaths