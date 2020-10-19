3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • COVID-19 latest: Victoria records full..

COVID-19 latest: Victoria records full week of single-digit daily cases

8 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST

Victoria has recorded a full week of single-digit daily new COVID-19 case numbers.

One new case of COVID-19 has been detected in Victoria in the past 24 hours.

Another person who has a Victorian address has tested positive in interstate quarantine after returning from overseas.

There have been no new coronavirus deaths.

There are 122 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria.

There are 11 people in hospital, none of those receiving intensive care.

Another 11,936 tests were received in the past 24 hours.

Melbourne’s rolling 14-day average is 6.4, while regional Victoria’s is 0.4.

There were 13 mystery cases in Melbourne from October 4 to 17.


THIS WEEK:
October 14: 7 new cases, 5 deaths
October 15: 6 new cases, 0 deaths
October 16: 2 new cases, 0 deaths
October 17: 1 new case, 0 deaths
October 18: 2 new cases, 0 deaths
October 19: 4 new cases, 1 death
TODAY: 1* new case, 0 deaths

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332