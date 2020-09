COVID-19 latest: Victoria records highest new case figure in a week

Victoria has recorded 45 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

It’s the highest daily figure recorded in eight days.

32 of those fresh cases are linked to known outbreaks.

13 cases remain under investigation, with three of the new cases reclassified.

Victoria’s day-to-day decreases have plateaued since 41 cases were recorded on September 7.

There are 920 active cases in Victoria.

“They continue to fall and that is very pleasing news,” Daniel Andrews said.

The metro rolling 14 day average is 42.7 cases.

That figure is 2.3 cases in regional Victoria.

NEW CASES THIS WEEK:

September 12: 37

September 13: 41

September 14: 35

September 15: 41

September 16: 42

September 17: 28

TODAY: 45

Another five people have died with coronavirus.

