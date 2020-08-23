COVID-19 latest: Government moves to re-write ‘state of emergency’ laws

Victoria has recorded fewer new COVID-19 cases than on any day in the past seven weeks.

Another 116 Victorians have tested positive to coronavirus.

It’s the lowest daily figure since July 5.

Sadly, 15 Victorians have died with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

All 15 of those deaths are connected to aged care.

There are 629 people in hospital with COVID-19, 31 of those receiving intensive care.

There 3731 active cases of COVID-19 in Victoria.

It comes as the state government moves to change Victoria’s state of emergency provisions.

The six month limit currently legislated expires on September 13.

The Premier said on Monday his government would seek to change the law to make it possible to extend the state of emergency provisions for another year, taking it to 18 months in total.

“While we would all love for this to be over by September 13 … that’s just not going to be the case,” he said.

DAILY CASES THIS WEEK:

August 18: 222

August 19: 216

August 20: 240

August 21: 179

August 22: 182

August 23: 208

TODAY: 116