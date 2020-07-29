COVID-19 latest: 29 people with coronavirus weren’t home when doorknocked

The ADF and DHHS have doorknocked more than 500 people with coronavirus, and worryingly, 29 of them were not home and could not be located.

The concerning news comes as Victoria recorded 295 fresh cases of coronavirus overnight, the lowest daily figure in eight days.

Another nine people have died – two people in their 90s, five in their 80s, one in their 70s, and one aged in their 60s – bringing the state’s death toll to 92.

Seven of the nine deaths are linked to aged care homes.

It’s the second highest daily death toll since the pandemic began.

Currently, 307 people are in hospital with coronavirus, including 41 in intensive care.

There are a total of 4839 active coronavirus cases across the state. Of those, 4575 are in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire and 195 are in regional Victoria.

There are 804 active cases in aged care and 502 active cases among health workers.

Announcing today’s figures, Premier Daniel Andrews said police have been notified of the 29 people who were not home when doorknocked.

“Everybody who gets a positive result will be door-knocked, will be visited by an ADF and DHHS team,” Mr Andrews warned.

VICTORIAN DAILY CASES IN THE PAST FORTNIGHT:

July 16 – 317 cases

July 17 – 428

July 18 – 217

July 19 – 363

July 20 – 275

July 21 – 374

July 22 – 484

July 23 – 403

July 24 – 300

July 25 – 357

July 26 – 459

July 27 – 532

July 28 – 384

TODAY – 295