COVID-19 latest: Victoria records deadliest day yet, but new cases dip

Victoria has had its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic so far.

Another 19 Victorians, aged between their 50s and 90s, have died with coronavirus.

Of today’s deaths, 14 are linked to aged care.

The new fatalities bring the state’s death tally to 228.

It comes as Victoria recorded another 322 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

It’s the lowest number of fresh cases recorded on any day since July 29.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos today announced a free call-to-test program. Through the program, Victorians will be able to call a coronavirus hotline for an assessment with a nurse.

If the nurse determines a person requires a COVID-19 test, a medical worker will come to their home to test them.

COVID-19 snapshot:

640 Victorians in hospital with coronavirus

47 people in intensive care, including 31 on ventilators

Another 105 mystery cases have been recorded, bringing the total number of cases with no known source to 2863

1065 active health worker cases

1756 active cases in aged care

Statewide, there are 7869 active COVID-19 cases

