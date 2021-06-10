3AW
COVID-19 latest: Victoria records NO new local cases, elective surgery to resume

3 hours ago
Victoria recorded zero locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

It comes after four new cases, all from one household, the previous day. Those cases have not yet been linked to the existing outbreaks.

The Chief Health Officer said genomic sequencing would suggest they’ve contracted the Kappa variant, which is consistent with Whittlesea outbreak.

While he welcomed news of zero community cases, Brett Sutton said Victorians should brace for the possibility of more local cases emerging over the coming days, with thousands of primary close contacts still isolating who may “turn positive” while in quarantine.

In positive news, James Merlino confirmed elective surgery

There were 17,604 test results received yesterday, and 20,752 vaccine doses administered.

